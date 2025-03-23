Live
NSS students raise awareness on Swachh Bharat in Chandubhatla village
Nagar kurnool: On the 5th day of the NSS (National Service Scheme) camp, students from Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool, actively participated in a cleanliness drive at Chandubhatla village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.
As part of the initiative, the students cleaned the local school premises by removing accumulated waste and ensuring a hygienic environment. Later, they extended their efforts to various colonies in the village, clearing garbage and spreading awareness about Swachh Bharat among the villagers.
To further emphasize the importance of cleanliness, the students also organized a large rally in the village, encouraging residents to maintain hygiene and keep their surroundings clean.
The program was led by NSS Program Officer Dr. Ramakrishna Rao, along with the active participation of 50 students.