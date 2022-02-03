NTR gardens in Hyderabad to get Ambedkar Statue

Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that a 125-feet tall statue will be erected at NTR Gardens soon. The minister on Thursday inaugurated Indira Nagar dignity housing colony in Khairatabad.

Basic amenities like CC road, drinking water, shops drainage and seven elevators were provided at five-storey building constructed at Indira Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that this one of the best double bedroom houses site with IMAX on one side and new secretariat building on the other side. He also added a 125-feet tall Dr BR Ambedkar Statue will soon come up in NTR gardens which is near to the housing site.

In addition to the statue, he also announced that a function hall would be constructed in Khairatabad assembly constituency and the government allocated Rs 100 crore worth land. The minister said that the government constructed 15,640 double bedroom houses in Kollur which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a week.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others were present.