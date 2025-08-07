Officials sound alert as water level in Himayat Sagar continues to rise

Hyderabad: The water level in Himayat Sagar Lake has reached near dangerous levels, prompting officials from the Irrigation Department to inspect the lake and issue an alert in view of potential risks. The residents living in low-lying areas have been warned to stay alert and take necessary precautions to deal with any possible emergency.

Due to the inflow of floodwater into the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar twin reservoirs caused by continuous rains in the upstream area.

According to the officials, the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Himayat Sagar is 1,764 feet, while the current water level has already reached 1,763 feet. Due to continuous rainfall and floodwater inflows from upstream areas, a large volume of water is flowing into the lake.

Officials have stated that if the inflow continues at the current rate, the gates of the reservoir may have to be opened at any time as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the FTL of Osman Sagar is 1,790 feet, while the current water level has already reached 1,782.800 feet.

As floodwater has already started flowing into the twin reservoirs, the Water Board MD Ashok Reddy alerted the officials. The MD advised officials to continuously assess the flood situation and remain vigilant.

He instructed them to be prepared to handle any situation and to undertake necessary relief measures, coordinating with the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, as well as GHMC and HYDRAA police officials.