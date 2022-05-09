Opposition has no right to criticise TRS: Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: The Opposition leaders have no moral right to criticise TRS government, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to press persons here on Sunday, he said that Telangana happened only because of the sacrifices of the youth. TRS led the Telangana Movement and its leaders resigned from their posts whenever it required in exerting pressure on the Central government for the separate State, Vinay said. He said that the TRS government provided financial assistance to the families of Telangana martyrs.

He said that IT, Industries, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is keen to develop Warangal as an industrial hub. The upcoming industries at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) are boon for the unemployed youth in the erstwhile Warangal district as they expected to generate thousands of jobs, Vinay said.

"Congress leaders have scant respect for Gandhian policies. During its regime, the Congress government snatched the lands of the poor," Vinay said. Vinay criticised the BJP-led Central Government for its anti-farmer policies. Telangana is the only State in the country to implement a slew of welfare and developmental programmes, the Chief Whip said.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav were among others present.