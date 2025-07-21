OU to hold its 84th convocation on Aug 19

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced that its 84th Convocation is slated on August 19, 2025. This ceremony will celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of its dedicated students.

On Sunday, Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, said that Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, Bengaluru, has consented to be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address. Jishnu Dev Varma, the Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of Osmania University, will preside over this prestigious ceremony.

The 84th Convocation will formally confer degrees, diplomas, and gold medals upon the successful candidates who completed their programs during the academic years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Notably, Ph.D. degrees awarded between November 1, 2023, and August 6, 2025, will also be conferred during this ceremony.

Detailed information regarding the application process is available on the Osmania University website. The last date for submitting online applications without late charges is August 7, 2025. Applications will be accepted with a late fee until August 12, 2025.

This 84th Convocation promises to be an inspiring and memorable event, celebrating the hard work and dedication of Osmania University’s graduating class while reinforcing the institution’s enduring legacy of academic excellence, he noted.