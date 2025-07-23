Over 30K qualify in TGTET June 2025

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has officially released the results for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET-June-2025), marking a significant milestone for thousands of aspiring educators across the state.

Following a government notification dated April 11, 2025, the TGTET was conducted via online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 16 sessions from June 18 to June 30, 2025. An impressive 183,653 candidates applied for the examination, which was held in multiple languages and subject specializations.

Paper I was conducted in seven languages: Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali. Paper II, which covered specializations in Mathematics and Science as well as Social Studies, also included Sanskrit as a medium of instruction.

Candidates can access their individual results and scorecards via the official portal: https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.