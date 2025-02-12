  • Menu
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay remembered

Highlights

The death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was observed with great reverence at Kshatriya College of engineering, Armoor.

Nizamabad: The death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was observed with great reverence at Kshatriya College of engineering, Armoor.

The students and faculty members paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal , remembering his invaluable contributions and service to society.

The event was graced by the college principal, Dr RK Pandey, as the chief guest. He elaborated on Pandit Deendayal’s life, his philosophy of Antyodaya, and his pioneering role in building a better society.

Dr. Pandey urged the students to draw inspiration from Pandit Ji’s ideals and strive to move forward with a sense of purpose.

