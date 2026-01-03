Party first, politics next: Eatala’s unity mantra for BJP

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming municipal elections, BJP MP Eatela Rajender on Friday convened a municipal election preparatory meeting with party leaders from municipalities across the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Rajender emphasised unity, political maturity and mutual respect among party leaders and workers, cautioning against factionalism and narrow group politics that could weaken the party.

He urged leaders to welcome those who have recently joined the BJP and avoid internal conflicts. “Respect the leaders who have joined the party—embrace them. Don’t peck at each other like crows and vultures. In politics, there are no permanent enemies or permanent friends. Maturity must increase, and we must work together,” he said.

Rajender pointed out that internal groupism erodes the party’s already limited organisational strength and stressed that collective effort is the only way forward.

Responding to criticism that branded him a “non-local,” Rajender said he has been residing in the Malkajgiri constituency since 1992. He highlighted the struggles of grassroots workers, noting that many committed party members have served the organisation for decades without financial security. “If the party is strong, money is not needed to win elections. Politics cannot be run on money alone,” he asserted.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the BJP’s earlier electoral success, stating that the strong public support for Modi was instrumental in securing a four-lakh majority in the constituency.

Emphasising internal respect, Rajender remarked, “Only if you respect leaders will party workers respect you.” He also highlighted the BJP’s contribution in securing Rs 300 crore funds for GHMC corporators, stating that the party’s presence at the Centre has delivered tangible benefits. Citing the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple, he said that political power is essential to resolve long-pending national issues.

Reaffirming his commitment, Rajender said he would continue working for the people and for the party’s success. “You made me victorious. I will contribute my humble share to your victory. For me, the people are God. I will bow to you any number of times,” he said.

The meeting was attended by district president Buddhi Srinivas, former president Vikram Reddy, and several senior leaders, all of whom echoed the call for unity and strategic preparation to strengthen the BJP’s prospects in Telangana.