PCC to hold PAC meet on August 23

Hyderabad: The PCC decided to hold a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on August 23, where it is likely to take a call on the BC reservation issue and the local body polls. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy deliberated with PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other BC leaders.

The Congress PAC meeting is going to be held at Gandhi Bhavan on the 23rd of this month at 5 pm to take a key decision on the conduct of local body elections and BC reservations in the state. CM Revanth Reddy suggested to PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud to hold a PAC meeting to this end. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and other leaders participated in the meeting.

BC reservations, local body elections, party organizational structure and other issues were discussed at length on this occasion.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court has ordered that these elections be completed by the end of this coming month as per the court’s orders. However, since the Centre has not yet decided on the BC reservation issue, it is interesting to see what decision the government is going to take on the elections.

However, the recent statements made by PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud have become a sensation in political circles. In a recent interview given to a local news channel, he said that the elections should be completed by the end of September as per the court’s order, but if that is not the case, they will ask for a deadline. He hinted that the elections may be postponed due to the reservation not being resolved. Mahesh Kumar Goud clarified that a decision will be taken regarding the conduct of the elections according to the majority opinions in the PAC meeting. With this, there is excitement as to whether the ruling party will say yes to the elections in the PAC meeting or will ask the court for a postponement.