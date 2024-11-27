PDS implementation in Nalgonda sets a benchmark

Nalgonda: The Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nalgonda district is being hailed as one of the most efficiently managed systems in the State. With over 80% of beneficiaries regularly receiving benefits, the district has set an example for other regions. According to a survey by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Nalgonda’s PDS implementation surpasses others by more than 100% in efficiency, with a leakage rate of just 3.4%. DSO Venkateshwarlu stated that under the leadership of Collector Ila Tripathi, the district administration has prioritised transparency and efficiency in PDS operations. Moreover, to tackle irregularities, the Enforcement Department of Civil Supplies has been conducting rigorous inspections.

Between January and November, 176 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act were filed. Of these, 150 involved the misuse of PDS rice, 22 targeted fair price shop dealers, and four were against other offenders. As a result, 3,348.36 quintals of rice worth Rs 1.76 crore were seized.