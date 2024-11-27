Live
- Jabardasth Varsha Launches Vivo Y300 5G Mobile in Hyderabad
- Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas
- EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Parliamentary Committee on Waqf bill to meet today
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
Just In
PDS implementation in Nalgonda sets a benchmark
The Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nalgonda district is being hailed as one of the most efficiently managed systems in the State.
Nalgonda: The Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nalgonda district is being hailed as one of the most efficiently managed systems in the State. With over 80% of beneficiaries regularly receiving benefits, the district has set an example for other regions. According to a survey by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Nalgonda’s PDS implementation surpasses others by more than 100% in efficiency, with a leakage rate of just 3.4%. DSO Venkateshwarlu stated that under the leadership of Collector Ila Tripathi, the district administration has prioritised transparency and efficiency in PDS operations. Moreover, to tackle irregularities, the Enforcement Department of Civil Supplies has been conducting rigorous inspections.
Between January and November, 176 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act were filed. Of these, 150 involved the misuse of PDS rice, 22 targeted fair price shop dealers, and four were against other offenders. As a result, 3,348.36 quintals of rice worth Rs 1.76 crore were seized.