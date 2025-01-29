Plan to set up 2 new IT parks on city suburbs

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu has announced ambitious plans to establish two new IT parks in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Speaking at a high-level meeting held on Tuesday at the Secretariat with representatives from ‘Dew’ Software Company, which has proposed an investment of Rs 100 crore, the Minister emphasised the State’s commitment to fostering IT growth. “Hyderabad has emerged as a fast-growing IT hub, attracting significant investments from leading global companies. To sustain this momentum, we have decided to develop two additional IT parks, similar to HITEC City,” Sridhar Babu stated.

The Minister revealed that a detailed study is underway to determine the optimal locations and the extent of land required for the new parks. “We are evaluating suitable areas in the city’s outskirts to ensure seamless connectivity and accessibility for employees and investors alike,” he added.

The proposed IT parks will feature world-class infrastructure and essential amenities tailored for professionals. “We will provide all necessary facilities, including robust transport systems, ensuring employees can commute conveniently from any part of the city,” the Minister assured. Acknowledging challenges faced by industries in acquiring land, Sridhar Babu announced plans for a dedicated land allocation policy. “Currently, there is no specific policy for allocating land to industries, which has caused difficulties for entrepreneurs. The new policy will allocate land based on the scale of investment and the number of jobs created,” he explained. Welcoming the Rs 100 crore investment from Dew Software Company, the Minister expressed confidence in its potential to boost employment opportunities.