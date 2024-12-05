  • Menu
Police Department’s Welfare Petrol Pump Inaugurated

Police Department's Welfare Petrol Pump Inaugurated
Indian Oil Manager Sudipta Mishra Participates in Petrol Pump Opening

Nagar Kurnool : Nagar kurnool District Collector, Badavath Santosh, praised District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath for his remarkable efforts in establishing an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump to support police welfare. During the inauguration at the district police station premises, the Collector appreciated the SP’s proactive measures in securing resources to strengthen the police department financially.

The Collector highlighted that, with limited funds for police welfare, this initiative would provide additional revenue for emergency needs. He acknowledged the SP’s role in overcoming hurdles and ensuring the swift completion of the petrol pump project. he said The pump will provide high-quality fuel to both police vehicles and the general public, with the proceeds directed towards welfare activities.

SP Gaikwad also initiated the establishment of a welfare hospital for police personnel and their families, emphasizing his commitment to the health and well-being of the force. Speaking at the event, the SP commended Additional SP Bharat Kumar for expediting approvals and ensuring the project’s success.

IOCL’s DGM, Sudipta Mishra, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the police department and assured continued support. both the Collector and SP initiated fuel sales by refueling their official vehicles.

This event witnessed the participation of Indian Oil Manager Sudeeptha Mishra, along with Nagarkurnool District Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar, AR Additional SP T.A. Bharat, Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivas, Achampet DSP Srinivas, as well as numerous CIs, SIs, and a large number of police personnel from across the district.
















