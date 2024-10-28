Police Raid Farmhouse Linked to KT Rama Rao's Relative, Seize Liquor and Arrest Partygoers

Hyderabad: A farmhouse in Telangana's Janwada, allegedly belonging to Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of former state minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), was raided by the Cyberabad Police Special Operations Team on Saturday night following complaints from locals. During the raid, approximately thirty people were reportedly partying, and authorities seized significant stocks of foreign liquor.

According to police, the attendees were all subjected to drug testing. Vijay Madduri, one of the attendees, allegedly tested positive for cocaine, while the remaining individuals tested negative. Cases have been registered against Vijay Madduri for alleged drug abuse and Raj Pakala for reportedly permitting the misuse of his premises. Pakala has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act.

Later that evening, police also conducted searches at Oriental Villa No. 4, the residence of KTR in Rayadurgam, Villa No. 5 belonging to Shailender Pakala, and Villa No. 40 belonging to Raj Pakala. The searches created tension, as BRS leaders reportedly attempted to stop the officers, questioning the legality of the searches conducted without warrants.

The raid has since sparked a political controversy. Leaders of the opposition Congress have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident. BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accused the Congress-led state government of "protecting BRS bigwigs" while only pretending to enforce the law.

The BRS claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to implicate KT Rama Rao in a fabricated case, arguing that presenting the residence as a farmhouse was part of a smear campaign.