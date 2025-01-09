Police rope in artistes to create awareness on road safety

Mancherial: Police have roped in services of Telangana Cultural Sarathi artistes for creating awareness among the people about road safety and traffic rules in the district.

As part of the ongoing Road Safety Month under the auspices of the district Transport department, these artistes will perform skits to send the message that motorists must follow the road safety rules and reach their destinations safely.

The awareness programmes were conducted in Hajipur and Gudipet villages of Hajipur mandal in the district on Wednesday. Through their play-song, the artistes explained that people should play their part in controlling road accidents, bike riders must wear helmets, drivers of cars and other vehicles must wear seat belts, must follow signals at intersections, and must drive vehicles at a controlled speed. While driving the vehicle, one should not use mobile phone nor drive under the influence of alcohol, and one must have insurance, registration certificate, pollution and driving license for the vehicle.

They said that the government will take many measures to prevent road accidents, along with speed limits, it will set up signboards at danger areas, corners and other areas so that motorists can understand them, and motorists should follow these signs and reach their destinations safely.

District Telangana Cultural chief artistes Kopparthi Ravinder, Birpur Srinivas, Mulkalla Murali, Chegonda Nirosha, Vadkapuram Ravikumar, Velthuru Posham, Rantenki Tirupati, Vavilala Nagalakshmi participated in this program.