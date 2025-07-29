Ponnam Prabhakar responds on Jubilee Hills by-election, says Congress will clinch victory

As the Jubilee Hills assembly seat prepares for an imminent by-election, political parties are ramping up their efforts in the constituency. The Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all gearing up it.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has made significant remarks regarding the party's approach to the impending by-election, stating that candidates will be exclusively drawn from the local population. He firmly indicated that individuals from outside the constituency would not be considered for tickets. Prabhakar also noted that the party would reveal its candidate following consultations with local communities. The minister said that the the Congress party will clinch victory this time.

The vacancy in the Jubilee Hills seat arose following the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. In light of this, the BRS is formulating strategies to retain control of the seat. There are signals that the party leadership is contemplating granting the MLA ticket to Maganti Gopinath's widow, reflecting a desire to maintain the legacy in the constituency. However, there has yet to be any official confirmation regarding the eventual candidate for this crucial seat.