Ponnam tells BJP leaders to vent grievances before Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The City in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has asked BJP leaders who staged dharna at GHMC office to rather hold demonstrations at Kishan Reddy’s residence for getting results. He described the Union Minister to be a major obstacle for the city’s development, citing his failure to bring funds from Centre.

Responding to a dharna organised by BJP leaders and GHMC corporators in front of the GHMC head office in Hyderabad, the Minister condemned the way the saffron party was blaming the ruling Congress for lack of development. Ponnam Prabhakar said that the BJP leaders should have staged a dharna in front of the Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s residence, who represents the city, sparing the Corporation’s head office.

The Minister urged that leaders representing all the political parties should come together to build pressure on Centre for getting funds for the development of Hyderabad and should avoid politicising the issue.

Ponnam criticised the BJP leaders for doing ‘political stunts’ without trying to get a single rupee from the Centre for the sake of Hyderabad’s development. He said that the Central Government has become the main obstacle to the development of the city, as Union Minister Kishan Reddy has failed to represent the State properly. The Minister clarified that the State Government was taking appropriate steps from time to time for the development of GHMC and solving its problems.

Ponnam Prabhakar suggested that BJP leaders direct their ire on their own leader and Union Minister Kishan Reddy so that the Centre releases funds.