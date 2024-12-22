President Murmu’s sojourn ends

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday left for Delhi, concluding her five-day visit to Telangana. The President, who arrived on December 17, stayed at Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats. She was given a warm send-off by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, state Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, and other dignitaries at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here on Saturday.