Live
- One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city
- Govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister
- HC reserves order on Yediyurappa’s plea on POCSO case
- Don’t forget Kharge family’s role in your rise
- Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction
- CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
- Cong ridicules ex-Lokayukta Hegde for remark on banning party
- Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal
- Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow
- Yatnal writes to Amit Shah demanding nation-wide ban on halal certification bodies
Private bus overturns
Hyderabad: A private travel bus on Saturday overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city, leaving six people injured.The...
Hyderabad: A private travel bus on Saturday overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city, leaving six people injured.
The bus was travelling from Miyapur to Guntur when it lost control and hit the railing at the ORR junction before overturning. 15 passengers were traveling on the bus at the time of the accident.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the mishap occurred as the driver failed to navigate the curve carefully.
Police said that NEU GO private travel bus was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner before dashing into a divider. The driver has reportedly suffered serious injuries, while others walked away with minor injuries.
Four passengers, three from Guntur and one from Mangalagiri, have been shifted to Sunrise hospital in Hayathnagar, while two other passengers, along with the drivers and the conductor, have been shifted to Apollo DRDO hospital in Kanchanbagh. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.