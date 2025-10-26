Private bus overturns

Hyderabad: A private travel bus on Saturday overturned near Pedda Amberpet on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city, leaving six people injured.

The bus was travelling from Miyapur to Guntur when it lost control and hit the railing at the ORR junction before overturning. 15 passengers were traveling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the mishap occurred as the driver failed to navigate the curve carefully.

Police said that NEU GO private travel bus was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner before dashing into a divider. The driver has reportedly suffered serious injuries, while others walked away with minor injuries.

Four passengers, three from Guntur and one from Mangalagiri, have been shifted to Sunrise hospital in Hayathnagar, while two other passengers, along with the drivers and the conductor, have been shifted to Apollo DRDO hospital in Kanchanbagh. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.