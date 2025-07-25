Proposal for New Market Yard in Aija: Sampath Kumar Meets Agriculture Chairman Kodanda Reddy to Address Farmers' Needs

Gadwal: In a key development aimed at improving agricultural infrastructure in Alampur constituency, Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA of Alampur, held a special meeting with Mr. Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Corporation. The meeting was also attended by Telangana State Official Spokesperson Sheikh Shavali Achari, who felicitated Kodanda Reddy with a shawl as a mark of respect.

During the meeting, Dr. Sampath Kumar submitted a formal request for the establishment of a new market yard in Aija, stating that the existing market yard in Alampur is insufficient to meet the needs of the growing number of farmers in the region. Given the high agricultural activity and large farming community in the constituency, there is a pressing demand for an additional market facility to ease the burden on the current infrastructure.

Chairman Kodanda Reddy responded positively to the request and assured that a detailed report has already been submitted to the government in accordance with the newly introduced norms. He expressed confidence that a new market committee and yard will be made available soon in the Aija region to serve the farmers effectively.

Once the new market yard is established, farmers from Aija mandal and neighboring mandals will no longer need to travel to distant markets in Kurnool, Emmiganur (Andhra Pradesh), or Raichur (Karnataka) to sell their produce. Instead, they will have access to a fully functional market within their own locality, providing them with convenience, reduced transportation costs, and better market linkage.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Commission members Sriram Reddy and Gopal Reddy, along with Sampath Kumar and Sheikh Shavali Achari. The initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening the rural economy and ensuring better support systems for Telangana’s farmers.

This proposed development reflects the government’s continued efforts under the leadership of the Congress party to prioritize farmer welfare and rural infrastructure in the state.