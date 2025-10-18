Public associations rally behind Telangana BC reservation bandh

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of People's Associations has declared full support for the statewide bandh (strike) called by the BC Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18, demanding the legal implementation of 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana.

JAC leaders stated that the demand stems from decades of systemic neglect, alleging that marginalized communities, particularly BCs, SCs, and STs, continue to face injustice. They accused the BJP-led central government of obstructing fair reservation policies by refusing to conduct a caste census and blocking progressive ordinances, including the one sent by the Telangana Congress government to legalise 42% BC reservation through GO 9.

The Joint Forum of Public Societies has demanded that the BC reservation bill be included in Schedule 9 of the Constitution to ensure its legal protection. Prominent organisations backing the bandh include Arunodaya Cultural Federation, All India Federation of Trade Unions, and the Progressive Democratic Students' Union. Leaders such as Vangala Santosh and Vimalakka have called for united action.

In response to a request from the BC Associations, the TRSMA Telangana State has declared a holiday for all private schools on October 18. Osmania University professors, including Dr Konda Nageswar Rao and Dr Ram SheperdBheenaveni, extended their support on Friday, appealing to all professors and employees to assemble in front of the OU Arts College. Additionally, the JNTU Hyderabad Women’s Kabaddi Selections scheduled for October 18 have been postponed to October 23 due to the bandh. The strike is expected to be a significant show of unity in demanding justice for BC communities.