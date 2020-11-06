Public pulse is in favour of TRS, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Expressing confidence of winning the Dubbaka by-election, Animal Husbandry Minister and TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that the victory with even one vote also is a victory.



The Minister was replying to a question raised on the majority of TRS, during a press conference, here, at Assembly media point. He expressed confidence that the party would win Dubbaka with a good majority. "Victory with a margin of one vote is also a victory and they will also be allowed into the Assembly. Public pulse is in favour of TRS," said Srinivas Yadav.

The TRS leader lashed onto the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stating that the latter visits the city as per protocol but does not bring funds to the State in the same manner. The BJP showed interest to destabilise the governments even during the corona time but failed to show the same interest in welfare works. The central team visited the State but the flood relief has not yet come, said Yadav. He further said that the BJP leaders have won in a wave. "They are making personal abuses on the Chief Minister. If they don't stop their personal abuses, we will have to start targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Yadav adding leaders like these have been elected again. The TRS leader criticised the Congress party for stating that they would give 50 per cent tickets to BCs.

The Congress leaders remember about BCs only during the elections. Justice for BCs was done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.