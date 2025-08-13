Rain forecast forces BRS to postpone public meeting

Hyderabad: The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s public meeting christened as ‘BC Kadhana Bheri’, scheduled to be held in Karimnagar on August 14 has been postponed due to forecast of heavy rains in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State in the next three days.

The party leadership has chosen Karimnagar for its ‘BC Kadhana Bheri’ to galvanise Backward Class (BC) communities to mount pressure on the government to implement the 42 per cent reservations for BCs. The new date of the public meeting will be decided by the BRS leadership in due course, the party leaders said. It was originally scheduled for August 8 in Karimnagar. Inclement weather forced the organisers to postpone the meeting to August 14.

The meeting has been postponed twice within a week. Meanwhile, BRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao held an emergency meeting with senior party leaders KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others and reviewed political developments in the state.