Rajendranagar Congress candidate Kasturi Narendra receives massive response

As part of the election campaign at Upperpalli of Rajendernagar Mandal, Congress candidate campaigned and received a warn welcome.Addressing the...

As part of the election campaign at Upperpalli of Rajendernagar Mandal, Congress candidate campaigned and received a warn welcome.

Addressing the gathering, Kasturi Narendra explained every guarantee in the Road Show and asked the people that vote for him.

During the event, Rajendranagar Congress candidate received a massive response.





