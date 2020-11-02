Ramineni Foundation award for Sonu Sood

Ranga Reddy: The Ramineni Foundation USA has announced annual awards for 2020. A special award has been announced for actor Sonu Sood for his humanitarian services during the Covid-19 pandemic for migrant labourers and other civilians.

"One 'Visishtha Puraskaram' (award) is announced for NABARD chairman, Govinda Rajulu Chintala. Three 'Visesha Puraskarams' (special award) have been announced for popular Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala, Badminton umpire and referee Sudhakar Vemuri and social worker B Srinivas who is running an old age home at Shirdi.

The Ramineni Foundation chairman said that they have been giving these awards to many accomplished personalities of Andhra Pradesh for the past 21 years. But this year, they were particularly interested in awarding Sonu Sood for his exemplary contribution to humanity pan India during the pandemic.

We feel really honoured in felicitating him for his contributions, he added. Usually, the felicitation programme is held in October every year. However, this year the programme is likely to be held in December or January, due to the pandemic, he informed.

On this, Sonu Sood suggested the jury to award the money to a person who is suffering with kidney problem in Hyderabad. On Sunday, Sonu Sood had extended a helping hand to a 12-year-old girl from Moinabad for treating her heart problem.