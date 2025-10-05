Live
Ramreddy’s funeral held with state honours
Suryapet/Thungaturthi: Thefuneral of former minister and veteran leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy was held with state honours on Saturday at his agricultural fields in Thungaturthi constituency. Ministers, legislators, leaders cutting across party lines, and prominent personalities gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to the departed leader.
Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar; MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, and others placed floral wreaths on the body and consoled his son Sarvottam Reddy and family members. For the public to have a final glimpse, Damodar Reddy’s mortal remains were kept at his farmhouse. Large crowds of people and admirers thronged to bid farewell to the leader.
Finance Commission Chairman Siricilla Rajaiah; Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy; MP Raghuveer Reddy; MLAs M Saame, Padmavathi Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, B Lakshma Reddy, Anil Kumar Reddy, Vemula Veeresh, Yasaswini Reddy; MLC Shankar Naik; and other dignitaries paid homage by placing floral tributes. Later, the cremation was carried out with official honours.