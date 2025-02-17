Live
Ramzan: Muslim Employees to Leave at 4 pm for Prayers in Telangana
The State government has issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave their offices at 4 pm from March 2 to March 31 for Ramzan prayers.
The State government has allowed Muslim employees to leave work at 4 pm during Ramzan for prayers.
Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued the order, which applies to all government employees, teachers, contractors, outsourcing workers, and public sector staff.
This change will be in effect from March 2 to March 31.
However, employees may still be required to stay and work in case of an emergency.
