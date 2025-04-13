Renowned green warrior Vanajeevi Ramaiah no more

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah, fondly known as ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah, passed away at the age of 87 in Khammam district, Telangana, on Saturday due to a heart attack at his home in Reddipalli village, according to family sources.

Continued from front page Despite lacking formal education, Ramaiah, a potter by profession, earned the title ‘Man of Trees’ for his relentless afforestation efforts spanning over five decades. Undeterred by poverty, he is estimated to have planted over one crore saplings across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

His commitment to nature was evident in his everyday life—he often wore a board inscribed with the Sanskrit phrase “Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah” (“Protect trees, and they will protect you”). His wife, Janamma, supported and participated in his mission. Ramaiah was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017 for his exceptional contribution to environmental conservation. Leaders across the political spectrum mourned his loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, stating, “Daripalli Ramaiah Garu will be remembered as a champion of sustainability. His tireless efforts reflected a deep love for nature and care for future generations.”

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called Ramaiah’s demise an “irreparable loss” and praised his ability to inspire society through individual action. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu echoed the sentiment, describing Ramaiah’s legacy of planting one crore trees as a guiding light for environmental stewardship. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy noted that Ramaiah was always at the forefront of protecting and promoting greenery.

Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his death was a loss for Telangana and environmental causes.