Rescue Efforts at SLBC Tunnel Intensify as Teams Work Against Time

Nagarkurnool: The ongoing rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Domalapenta has reached a critical stage, with experts making progress despite persistent challenges. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) tunnel expert Colonel Parikshit Mehra provided an update on Wednesday, stating that significant strides had been made in clearing debris and stabilising the site.

The rescue teams are now in the final phase of debris removal, aided by a functional conveyor belt system that was restored on Tuesday evening. However, for the families of the eight trapped workers, the wait continues, as the extensive debris and mud removal work has prolonged the operation. Officials have deployed water jets to clear the left side of the tunnel boring machine (TBM), with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) leading the efforts.

To enhance efficiency, experts from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in Delhi and NV Robotics from Hyderabad have introduced robotic assistance inside the tunnel. A demonstration was given to officials on how the machines are aiding in clearing accumulated mud around the TBM. Meanwhile, ventilation and lighting systems have been extended to improve working conditions for the rescue teams.

A high-level review meeting was convened on the 12th day of the operation, led by Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santhosh. Senior officials and technical experts from multiple agencies, including Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Mines Rescue, South Central Railway’s plasma cutters team, and Geological Survey of India (GSI), assessed the progress and discussed the next steps.

Despite the coordinated efforts, the complexity of the operation has made it difficult to provide a definitive timeline for reaching the trapped individuals. Authorities remain hopeful that the intensified rescue measures will yield a breakthrough soon.