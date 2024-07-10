Revanth dares KTR, Harish to fast unto death for jobless youths

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took on BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao, challenging them to sit for a fast unto death if they are sincere about resolving the problems of unemployed youth in the State.

This challenge comes in response to the comments made by BRS working president KTR and Harish Rao, who accused the state government of failing to meet the demands of unemployed youth and instigating students and the jobless to pressure the government into postponing various recruitment exams.

Referring to BRS leaders’ comments during his one-day visit to Mahbubnagar to review various development programmes in the Palamuru region on Tuesday, CM Revanth demanded that if the BRS leaders genuinely believe that the unemployed youth have suffered losses under the Congress government, they should demonstrate their commitment by staging an indefinite hunger strike in front of Arts College until the exams are postponed.

He urged them to focus on resolving the issues of the unemployed youth instead of politicising the matter and inciting the youth.

Revanth criticised the BRS leaders for exploiting the issue for political mileage rather than sincerely addressing the students’ concerns. “If you are really sincere, both of you should sit for a fast unto death,” CM Revanth challenged, underscoring the need for genuine action over political posturing.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy stated that postponing the exams would not harm the government, but reiterated that the government’s intention is to prevent suffering for the unemployed. He highlighted that if exams are postponed or canceled, it is the youth and unemployed who will be at a loss. Revanth accused KCR and the BRS of conspiring to manipulate the situation for their political benefit.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy reviewed various development projects and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure facilities in the district worth Rs 396 crore.

He also took part in the inauguration of the Indira Mahila Shakti canteen at the Collectorate and later distributed cheques worth Rs 334.2 crore to 3,680 Zilla Mahila Samkhyas in the district.

CM Revanth, who visited the Mahabubnagar district Collectorate, was grandly received by District Incharge and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, district Collector Viziendira Boi, SP Janaki, and MLAs from all constituencies. Later, the CM took part in the Vanamahotsava plantation programme and the review meeting with district officials.