Revanth makes key remarks at AICC meeting: Accuses Modi of dividing the nation
At the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of fuelling communal tensions and attempting to divide the country along religious lines.
“Modi is sowing discord between religions and pushing the country towards division,” said Revanth. He further alleged that the Prime Minister is promoting the ideology of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, and working against Gandhian principles.
Revanth also reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to conducting caste census across India. “We have fulfilled the promise given to Rahul Gandhi by conducting a caste census in Telangana. The same must be implemented nationwide,” he asserted.
Highlighting achievements of his government, the Chief Minister noted that farmers in Telangana have benefitted from loan waivers, showcasing it as a step towards the Congress party’s welfare agenda.
He firmly stated that the BJP would not be allowed to gain a foothold in Telangana, reinforcing the party's stand against saffron politics in the state.