Revanth Reddy praise Basavatarakam hospital, makes interesting comments on AP CM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised the Basavatrakam hospital for its dedication to serving the people. Speaking at the anniversary of the hospital on Saturday, the chief minister highlighted the importance of selflessly serving the poor and commended the hospital for its efforts in providing healthcare services to those in need.

During his speech at the event, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his admiration for the hospital's commitment to helping the less fortunate.

Further speaking, he emphasized the need for Telangana state leaders and officials to work tirelessly to compete with other states in terms of development and made interesting comments on his counterpart chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu. He stated that they had told the officials that there is need for them to work 18 hours a day like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to compete with him in regard to development of the state.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Basavatharakam Hospital, spoke about the rising cancer epidemic and the hospital's plans to expand its services. He mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy had agreed to support the hospital in its expansion efforts and acknowledged the contributions of donors in helping the hospital reach its current level of service.

The event was attended by former MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Dr. Nori Dattatreya, among others. Basavatharakam Hospital continues to strive towards providing quality healthcare services and expanding its reach to serve a larger population.