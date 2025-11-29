Revanth to embark on dist tours from Dec 1

Hyderabad: A week ahead of the completion of two years of the people’s government in the office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on a tour of some of the districts from December 1.

The Chief Minister’s tour of the districts is apparently a part of his party’s campaign for the upcoming elections to local bodies. The implementation of developmental programmes and welfare schemes will be highlighted during the public meetings and the district-wise reviews with the authorities during the Chief Minister’s visit.

As per the tentative schedule, Revanth Reddy will launch his tour of districts from the Makthal Assembly constituency in his native old Mahbubnagar. The Chief Minister will attend a meeting in Kothagudem on December 2, Husnabad in Karimnagar district (December 3), Adilabad( December 4), Narsampet (December 5) and on December 6, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.

In view of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit from December 8 at the Bharat Future City, officials said, the CM would be busy participating in the summit, where he will unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document. After the completion of the summit, the Chief Minister will resume the district tours.

Officials said that Revanth Reddy has instructed the district collectors to submit the details of the developmental works taken up in their respective districts and the status of the implementation of welfare scheme before his district tours. The secretaries of the respective departments have also been asked to provide details of the release of the funds to every district to ascertain the progress.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Reddy held teleconference with all district authorities, seeking details of the district development reports to prepare a note and submit the same to the Chief Minister. Officials said that the CM would perhaps announce sops to some of the backward districts during his visit based on the reports submitted by the collectors and state authorities.