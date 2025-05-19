Rs 162.54 cr released for Munneru-Paleru link canal

Hyderabad: The State government has released Rs 162.54 crore for the Munneru-Paleru Link Canal for diverting the flood water of Munneru River, a government order has been released for executing the project.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that about 10 TMC of the flood water that is going wasteful can be diverted to the Paleru Reservoir. With this, 2.54 lakh acres of ayacut will be stabilised within the limits of this reservoir, of which 1.30 lakh acres will be stabilised in the Paleru constituency itself.

He said that this will be useful in providing drinking water to Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts and irrigation water to ten tanks in Dornakal constituency. He assured that this project will be completed within the stipulated time. He expressed special gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for releasing funds for the Paleru Link Canal.