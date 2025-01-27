RTC Workers Issue Strike Notice Over Pending Demands in Telangana

Live
Just In
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is bracing for a strike as the workers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has served a strike notice to the management, listing 21 demands.
Hyderabad : The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is bracing for a strike as the workers' Joint Action Committee (JAC) has served a strike notice to the management, listing 21 demands. The workers and union leaders gathered in large numbers at the Bus Bhavan near RTC Cross Roads to voice their concerns.
Key demands from the JAC include addressing pending issues such as the merger of RTC with the state government, implementation of the 2021 Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and clearing overdue salaries. They also raised objections to the privatization of depots under the pretext of introducing electric buses, alleging that the move undermines the corporation's stability.
Union leaders have called on the Congress-led government to fulfill the promises made in its manifesto, including resolving the grievances of RTC employees. "We are prepared to strike unless the government takes immediate steps to address our demands," the JAC representatives stated.
The workers expressed frustration over the delay in resolving their long-standing issues and warned of intensified protests if their concerns remain unaddressed. The strike is expected to impact public transportation across Telangana if the government fails to intervene promptly.