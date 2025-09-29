Saddula Bathukamma Celebration by Scotland Bathukamma Community in Scotland

Live
Highlights
The Scotland Bathukamma Community organised the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Livingston, bringing together the Telugu community from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Livingston.
Livingston / Nalgonda: The Scotland Bathukamma Community organised the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Livingston, bringing together the Telugu community from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Livingston. Women and families gathered in traditional attire, carrying colourful Bathukammas and singing folk songs that echoed the essence of Telangana’s floral festival.
The event marked the spirit of togetherness, cultural pride, and devotion to Goddess Gauramma. Members recalled that the community has been celebrating this festival in Scotland for the past 15 years, keeping alive the rich traditions of Telangana and passing them on to younger generations with immense enthusiasm and joy.
