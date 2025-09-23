Live
Sarees distributed to sanitation workers
Karimnagar: A grand programme was organised for the distribution of sarees to municipal sanitation workers in the 45th Division of the city on Monday.
The event was held under the leadership of social worker and Youth Congress district general secretary Mohammed Azeem, with Alphores Educational Institutions chairman Vutkuri Narender Reddy attending as the chief guest and distributing sarees to the sanitation workers.
On this occasion, Narender Reddy said “Sanitation workers are the backbone of our society. They dedicate their lives to keeping our city clean and healthy. It is the duty of every citizen to recognize and honor their service.”He also appreciated the services of Mohammed Azeem, who organised the saree distribution at his own expense for the families of sanitation workers. Later, he draped Congress party scarves youth who formally joined the Congress party on the occasion.