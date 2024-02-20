SCCL employee distributes saplings for free

Yellandhu (Kothagudem): Datla Venkateswarlu, a security guard at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), has been actively contributing to environmental conservation by distributing saplings to the public free of charge for several years. Residing in the 24 Incline area of Yellandu, Venkateswarlu has transformed his home into a flourishing nursery for fruit-bearing trees, exotic florals, and medicinal plants.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Venkateswarlu shared his passion for greenery and revealed that he acquires plants from various sources, including the forest department, SCCL, and friends looking to dispose of excess plants. He also gathers seeds and saplings of blooming plants discarded on the streets to nurture a diverse range of flora at his home.

Inspired by environmental activist Vanajeevi Ramaiah and his father Datla Ramulu, Venkateswarlu initiated his plant distribution efforts in 2005 to promote environmental protection. His goal is to see every home with either blossoming or fruit-bearing plants. To reach a broader audience, Venkateswarlu occasionally distributes plants at major intersections in Yellandu. His claim is that giving out the plants to others and teaching them about keeping greenery in their homes makes him happy.

Remarkably, his commitment towards the cause has won various honours including the Dr BR Ambedkar Fellowship Award, which the Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, awarded to him in 2019 in recognition of his efforts to promote the environment. During the Centennial celebrations of former PM PV Narsimha Rao’s birth, he was also bestowed with the Mana Telugu Tejam Award.

“A few years ago, Vanajeevi Ramaiah and his wife visited Yellandu to congratulate me and expressed their appreciation for my work. It was the happiest moment of my life,” said Venkateswarlu. “I always offer my friends, family, and any guests who stay at my house at least one plant to grow at their place, so they never go empty-handed,” he added.