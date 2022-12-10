SCCL to build 643 new quarters for workers

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will construct 643 new quarters for the company's employees, informed CMD N Sridhar on Friday.

He said that the board of directors approved the proposal.

The proposed quarters was the promise given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the company employees at the Atmiya Sammelan in 2018.

He said the company has already constructed 1,853 quarters in Bhupalapalli, Kothagudem, RG-3 area and Sathupalli in the first phase. Continuing the second phase, the company will construct 209 quarters in the corporate area ( Kothagudem), 353 in Rudrampur area and 81 in Sathupalli area.

The CMD said, around 43,000 employees were working in the company, 49,919 quarters were available. As per directions of the CM KCR, the quarters were being constructed in place of outdated quarters in the areas of new mines are expanding, he said.

Sridhar also explained the facilities being provided to the employees. He said company provides free electricity to workers, interest-free payment on the loan of Rs10 lakh for the construction of their own house, free medical treatment for the parents of the workers, fee reimbursement for the higher education of the workers children and matching grant which was increased by the 10 times.