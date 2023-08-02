Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
Highlights
It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened
Mahabubabad: In an unfortunate incident, a school bus from Sri Nalanda School, Thorrur town, turned turtle while picking up students from Bodlada village of Danthalapalli Mandal in the district on Wednesday.
It is learnt that 30 students suffered minor injuries in the accident. It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened.
The police are investigating the incident. The injured have been given treatment at a nearby hospital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS