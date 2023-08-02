  • Menu
School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt

It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened

Mahabubabad: In an unfortunate incident, a school bus from Sri Nalanda School, Thorrur town, turned turtle while picking up students from Bodlada village of Danthalapalli Mandal in the district on Wednesday.

It is learnt that 30 students suffered minor injuries in the accident. It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened.

The police are investigating the incident. The injured have been given treatment at a nearby hospital.

