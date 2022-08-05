SCR to run 2 spl. trains between Tirupati and Vikarabad

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Tirupati-Vikarabad and Nanded-Tirupati.

Train No.07652 Tirupati-Vikarabad Special will depart at 10.20 pm on August 9 and arrive at 12.45 pm the next day. Enroute, the special train will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Lingampalli stations.

Train No.07651 Nanded-Tirupati Special will depart at 11.45 pm on August 8 and arrive the next day at 7.15 pm. Enroute, the special train will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Akanapet, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.

These special trains will consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.