SC/ST Commission Chairman Bakkani Venkatayya to Visit Jogulamba Gadwal on May 27 to Address Community Grievances

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has announced that the Chairman of the Telangana State SC/ST Commission, Bakkani Venkatayya, will be visiting the district on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, along with other members of the Commission.

As part of the visit, a key meeting will be held at 11:00 AM in the conference hall of the Collector’s office. The focus of this meeting will be to discuss and address the issues faced by victims of atrocities under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, land-related grievances, and the implementation status of various government development and welfare schemes meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Collector B.M. Santosh urged all leaders and representatives of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe organizations in the district to attend the meeting without fail. He emphasized the importance of utilizing this opportunity to present petitions directly to the Commission and voice their grievances regarding social justice, land rights, welfare delivery, and other pressing concerns.

The visit by the SC/ST Commission is seen as a significant opportunity for marginalized communities in the district to have their voices heard and ensure appropriate action is taken by the concerned authorities. The district administration is making necessary arrangements to facilitate smooth proceedings of the visit and ensure all stakeholder participation.

This event is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing accountability in the implementation of welfare programs and safeguarding the rights of the SC and ST communities in Jogulamba Gadwal district.