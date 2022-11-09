  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment Board nominated members interact with locals

  • Visits various localities of Karkhana and interacts with locals regarding various civic issues
  • Assures the locals that roads will be laid very soon along with a new drainage pipeline and also water supply

Secunderabad: Under the 'Meet your Member' programme, J Ramakrishna, a nominated member of Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with officials visited various localities of Karkhana and interacted with locals regarding various civic issues on Wednesday.

As the various areas of Karkhana is been struggling with various civic issues that include irregular water supply, bad condition of the road, sewage overflow issues and no health centers.

We have assured the locals that roads will be laid very soon along with a new drainage pipeline and also water supply will also be streamlined very soon," said J Ramakrishna, nominated member, SCB.

