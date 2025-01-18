Senior NTR's 29th Death Anniversary Commemorated in Aija with Grandeur

Gadwal: The 29th death anniversary of legendary actor and politician Senior NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) was commemorated grandly at NTR Chowk in Aija under the leadership of TDP leader Sudhakar Goud. On this occasion, Sudhakar Goud unveiled a calendar featuring Junior NTR.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Goud recounted NTR’s humble beginnings in Nimmakuru, where he sold milk door-to-door on a bicycle while continuing his education. He later ventured into cinema, creating unparalleled records in the film industry. Even today, in some villages, photos of NTR in mythological roles such as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna are worshipped as deities.

Entry into Politics...

Driven by a deep sense of anguish over the loss of Telugu pride, NTR entered politics and mesmerized the Telugu people with his eloquence. He earned immense support from the public, who elevated him to the Chief Minister’s position. In 1982, after facing differences with Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, he re-established the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983 and reclaimed the Chief Minister’s post, leaving opposition parties in dismay.

NTR introduced groundbreaking welfare schemes during his political tenure, unmatched by any Chief Minister before him. Quoting an English poet, Sudhakar Goud stated, “Never underestimate film actors; they can rewrite history.” NTR, indeed, rewrote the history of the Telugu people, leaving an indelible mark.

The event witnessed the participation of TDP activists, including Sridhar, Bimanna, Naganna, Muddu Krishna, and others.