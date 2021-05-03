Set up oxygen points to bed at Covid wards: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: Set up oxygen points to all the beds in Covid-19 wards at the government main hospital, District Collector K Shashanka ordered the health department officials through a tele-conference from the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the officials, Collector Shashanka ordered the hospital superintendent to set up the newly purchased 30 beds in the government main hospital in Covid wards. He also told the superintendent to set up the automatic machine, which was required for conducting corona tests through RT PCR lab has arrived on Monday, and to take steps to intensify corona testing at district headquarters.

Informing that the government had appointed new staff nurses and lab technicians to provide medical services to corona patients, Shashanka told the officials to take them into job immediately and provide better medical services to corona patients.

The Collector ordered RMO Dr Shouraiah to appoint nodal officers for supervising the medical services that were being provided to corona patients in Covid wards in the government main hospital. Take necessary steps for discharging bio-medical wastes, which were produced in the hospitals. There are 20 oxygen cylinders at corona care centre and provide them to the required patients on the advice of doctors.

Make arrangements beforehand for supplying oxygen continuously for 48 hours along with increasing number of oxygen cylinders in the government main hospital and by giving Remdesivir injections to the patients, who are in need and to take steps for maintenance of the hospitals clean and hygienic, he ordered.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, DM&HO Dr Sujatha, Hospital Superintendent Rathnamala, Deputy DM&HO Dr Juveria, DEO Dr Sajitha, Tuberculosis preventive officer Dr Ravinder Reddy, Dr Sudhakar, City Municipal Corporation SE Krishna Rao and PD of MEPMA Ravinder were present along with others.