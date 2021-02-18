YS Sharmila relies on YSR loyalists for new party

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila has increased pace of preparations to launch her political outfit in Telangana.

Besides conducting series of meetings with a group of leaders on Wednesday, she decided to seek the help of 'YSR loyalists' to strengthen her political prospects.

She decided to appoint retired bureaucrats K Prabhakar Reddy and Uday Singh who held top posts in YSR's government between 2004 and 2009. Sources said that Reddy and Uday will be given the big responsibility of monitoring the party activities once the party is floated.

Meanwhile, noted motivational speaker Brother Shafi also called on Sharmila at the latter's residence in Hyderabad. Revolutionary singer Gaddar meeting with YSR's daughter assumed political significance.

Gaddar has been silent after 2018 elections. His son joined Congress before the State Assembly elections. Sources said that Sharmila is planning to utilise Gaddar 's popularity to attract the Telangana people politically and claim that she is committed to the preservation of Telangana culture.

Leaders said that Sharmila is aiming to attract SC, ST and Minorities communities who benefited more during the YSR regime. She is identifying capable leaders in those sections and promote them as the leaders of her party in the T state.

District level meetings would be conducted till April end. Once the meetings are over, state and district committees would be formed before the launch of the party.