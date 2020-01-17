Siddipet: Drive safe, save lives programme launched

Siddipet: 'Safe drive, save lives' programme was organised as part of 31st National Road Safety Week 2020 here on Thursday. The event was attended by National Road Safety Committee member Ghanshyam Joja and officials from HKR Toll Plaza.

Retired DGP B Prasada Rao and Police Commissioner Joel Davis were the chief guests at the event. Joel Davis appreciated the organisers for conducting such a programme. "Telangana State is focusing on safety of roads and women in the year 2020. We set a target to reduce the road accidents by 30 per cent. Officers of accident prevention committee visit the spots and suggest measures to avoid the incident in future," he said.

"Almost 400 people were killed on the Rajiv Highway in the past five years and we noted the places of accidents as black spots," the Commissioner said. He further explained the measures taken to reduce road accidents. He appealed that everyone should follow traffic rules.

Retired DGP Prasada Rao said that accidents happen due to the human error. "One accident destroys several lives in a family." HRK Deputy General Manager Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Toguta CI Ravinder, Siddipet Traffic CI Srinivas, Kukunurpalli SI Parameshwar, HKR and aegis team officers were present.