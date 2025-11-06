SIO condemns CM Revanth’s remarks, demands apology

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana has strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks concerning the Muslim community, stating that the strength and dignity of any community rest on its own principles, not on the favour or patronage of political powers.

The SIO described the comments as politically irresponsible and a direct affront to the self-respect and integrity of the entire Muslim community. “This statement exposes a feudal and vote-bank mindset and reflects the erosion of democratic and moral values when a Chief Minister claims monopoly over the identity of an entire community,” the organisation said.

SIO demanded that the Chief Minister immediately withdraw his words and issue a public apology for what it termed a blatant attempt to undermine constitutional equality. The organisation also urged the Election Commission of India to take serious cognizance of such inflammatory remarks, which violate the spirit of free and fair elections.