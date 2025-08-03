Sircilla woman weaver creates history

Karimnagar: A handloom weaver from Rajanna Siricilla district has been selected for the Konda Laxman Bapuji Award. Veldi Rekha from Sircilla town is the first female handloom worker to be selected for the award, which is considered the most prestigious in the field of handloom.

The honour was given to the Rajanna Siripattu silk pitambaram created on the handloom loom by Rekha, the wife of famous handloom weaver artiste, Veldi Hariprasad who spread the fame of Rajanna Sircilla district to the continents in the field of handloom.

The silk saree created on the handloom loom after working hard for 45 days was selected for the award by the officials. The couple, Hariprasad and Rekha has woven this silk pitambaram saree, which is 48 inches wide and five meters long, has the Kaman, a symbol of the bravery of the Kakatiyas, as well as the jaributas representing the Vemulawada Rajanna Kode Mokku.

A jaributa with a figure of a woman spinning yarn, symbolising the craftsmanship of Siricilla, has been woven on the silk saree to create a stunning look.

Notably, Hariprasad and Rekha have been creating wonders in the field of handloom for the past decade. Rajanna Siripattu saree has been designed to embody the fame of Sircilla, which is the centre of the weaving industry.

In the past, Hariprasad has woven a silk saree that fits in a matchbox, a silk saree that fits inside a big needle, and the G20 logo on a loom, which is unprecedented in the field of handloom, and has even received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also showcased his talent at the recent Miss World competition held in Hyderabad. In the exhibition held during the competition, several silk sarees woven by Hariprasad were sewn into garments and Miss World contestants walked the ramp. Many are congratulating the couple for being selected for the Konda Laxman Bapuji Award.