Smooth Conduct of Navodaya Entrance Exam Ensured: Principal Bhaskar Kumar

Nagar kurnool: Arrangements for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam, scheduled to be held on Saturday across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, have been successfully completed, announced Principal Bhaskar Kumar.

A training session for superintendents and invigilators of various exam centers was conducted on Thursday at the R.R. Function Hall in Bijnapally Mandal. Nagar Kurnool District Examinations Officer of Education, Rajasekhar Rao, attended the program as the chief guest and provided guidance on conducting the entrance exam efficiently.

The entrance exam, organized for Class 6 admissions, will take place across 27 centers in the district. Over 6,000 candidates have registered for the exam. Principal Bhaskar Kumar urged the candidates to download their hall tickets online and appear for the test as per the schedule.

A total of 27 center superintendents and 27 invigilators have been appointed to oversee the exam. Special squads and observers have been deployed as directed by the district collectors. Additionally, police security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth operations.

Principal Bhaskar Kumar stressed the need for utmost caution and responsibility during the exam. Vice Principal G. Janakiramulu expressed gratitude to the education department and other supporting teams for their contributions to the successful organization of the exam every year.

At the conclusion of the training session, non-confidential materials required for the exam were distributed to the staff.





