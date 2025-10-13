Live
Social media targeting me: Vivek Venkatswamy
Nizamabad: “Despitethe good work being made in society, social media is targeting me on the basis of my caste,” said State Minister Vivek Venkatswamy. Participating in the United Conference of the Mala community in Nizamabad district on Sunday, Vivek expressed his concern that some people provoked State Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar to criticize him.
“A few of the leaders were criticizing out of fear that I would get the credit for the victory of the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection,” the minister said. Stating that he failed to understand why Laxman was critizing him, despite the fact that his father G Venkataswamy, popularly known as Kaka, had helped Laxman grow politically.
